Coroner identifies victim of fatal house fire in Gaston

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin, 43, of Gaston as the victim of a recent house fire.

The house fire occurred at the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

According to Coroner Fisher, Benjamin was pronounced deceased at the scene, his autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Aug.22

This incident remains under investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the State Law Enforcement Division.

