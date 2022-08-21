Coroner identifies victim in Old Charleston Road head-on collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Patricia A. McCutcheon, 61, of Pelion as the victim of a head-on collision.

The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug.19 on the 500 block of Old Charleston Road.

According to Coroner Fisher, McCutcheon was traveling southbound on Old Charleston Road when she was struck head-on by a driver who was traveling northbound and crossed the center line into the southbound lane.

McCutheon was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries sustained during the collision.

A passenger in the vehicle with McCutheon was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pelion Police Department with the assistance of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and their MAIT team continues to investigate the incident.

