SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Capitol Records signs first AI virtual rapper FN Meka

A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.
A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.(FNMeka)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A robot rapper that has over 10 million followers on TikTok has signed with Capitol Records.

FN Meka is the world’s first augmented reality – or “AR” – artist to sign with a major label. He has over one billion views on TikTok as the platform’s top “virtual being.”

His debut single “Florida Water” was released this week. The song is a collaboration between billboard chart-topper Gunna - who’s currently facing charges in a RICO case alongside Atlanta rapper Young Thug - and professional Fortnite player Clix.

While technically FN Meka is voiced by a human, everything else about his music is based in A.I.

Capitol Records said the project is a mix of music, technology and gaming culture.

The label said the signing is part of the evolution of the music giant’s 80-year history, calling it “a preview of what’s to come.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no one was injured and no customers were inside at the time of the incident at...
Suspect found hiding in bathroom ceiling at Manning gas station
After conducting several controlled purchases from Patterson, Lexington County deputies...
Deputies conduct controlled purchases from Leesville woman, arrest her for trafficking meth
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
A woman on vacation in South Carolina is recovering after a shark bit her arm.
GRAPHIC: Woman suffers shark bite during family vacation: ‘There was a shark on my arm’
Suspect in a Winnsboro murder
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School

Latest News

Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home.
Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road
It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet.
1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
FILE - In this May 24, 1980 file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the...
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies
Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with an upper body wound.
LCSD: responds to shooting at Wild Bird Lane home