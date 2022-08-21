SkyView
1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash left one dead and two others injured on Sunday.

A 1998 Chevy truck traveling south on SC 45 ran off the right side of the road, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. The truck then overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. While the truck was overturning, it hit a second tree.

The driver and the rear passenger were taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, the front passenger died, according to Tidwell.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

