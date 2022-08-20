Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School

Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot.

Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street.

According to Chief John Seibles, a man was in a confrontation with another man in the store, when one of the men was shot multiple times by a third man.

The victim was transported to Prisma Health where he later died due to his injuries.

The suspect, Dydreekus Dwight Jaqueli McDaniel, 24, was arrested and booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center and charged with murder.

The incident is still under investigation by WDPS and the Fairfield County Coroner’s office.

