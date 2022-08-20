SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School

Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being...
Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot.(KCTV5 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot.

Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street.

According to Chief John Seibles, a man was in a confrontation with another man in the store, when one of the men was shot multiple times by a third man.

The victim was transported to Prisma Health where he later died due to his injuries.

The suspect, Dydreekus Dwight Jaqueli McDaniel, 24, was arrested and booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center and charged with murder.

The incident is still under investigation by WDPS and the Fairfield County Coroner’s office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry K. Rivers
Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence
File graphic
Two juveniles arrested in connection to drive-by shootings, guns found in vehicle
Officers are currently investigating an Armed Robbery that occurred at the ATM at the First...
Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh indicted on new money laundering charges, theft from brother and law firm
(Generic photo of school lockers)
Lexington High School student charged with making bomb threat

Latest News

Ways to make change easier for students
Ways to make change easier for students
Recruit class 2021-03: Ben Boyette, Ryan Boyle, Thomas Hamberis, Melanie Henderson, Josef Lanz,...
Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
Representative Leon Howard of SC House District 76
Chairman calls for explanation from election commission
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist is dead after a fatal collision...
Motorcyclist dead after fatal collision in Fairfield County