Ways to make change easier for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Transitioning to middle and high school can be hard for students and parents. WIS talked with Janelle Butler, a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate & Life Coach about how parents can help equip kids with the tools they need to succeed.

She also discussed the “Next Level” groups she’s hosting specifically for six and ninth graders:

“Next Level”

Six graders (starting Middle School)

Sundays @ 3 p.m.

801 Gervais St, Ste 2B

Aug 27 - Oct 1: $25 a session

“Next Level”

Ninth graders (starting High School)

Wednesdays @ 7 p.m.

VIRTUAL

Aug 24 - Sept 28: $25 a session

To find out more or register call Everyday Wellness at 803.888.6714.

