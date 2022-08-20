Suspect arrested in bathroom at Manning Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Manning Police Department, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office assisted in arresting a suspect.

The suspect, Aaron King, was seen by an officer at Murphy’s Gas Station at Walmart.

The officer noticed King had bench warrants and tried to serve the warrants to King.

According to Manning Police Chief Keith Grice, King locked himself in the bathroom at the gas station.

Officials say no one was injured and no customers were inside at the time.

King is currently in custody at the Clarendon County Detention Center.

