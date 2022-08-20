SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast

This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential...
This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential Tropical Cyclone Four.(NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A potential tropical storm is heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area, and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.

That area includes the Mexican border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

The disturbance was moving northwest at 13 mph ( 20 kph), and could become a tropical storm before hitting land late Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry K. Rivers
WATCH: Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence
(Generic photo of school lockers)
Lexington High School student charged with making bomb threat
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh indicted on new money laundering charges, theft from brother and law firm
File graphic
Two juveniles arrested in connection to drive-by shootings, guns found in vehicle
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Lexington County Fire Service put out house fire on Hunters Ridge Drive.
Lexington Fire Service responds to early morning house fire
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
Officials say no one was injured and no customers were inside the store at the time of...
Suspect arrested at Walmart gas station