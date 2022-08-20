SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Player to Watch: A.C. Flora’s Lofton dedicating season to late sister

Scored first touchdown of the Falcons’ 2022 season
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chris Lofton is no stranger to putting in the work. It’s an attitude that stems from the environment he’s in.

“Everybody works hard. There’s nobody who slacks here,” Lofton said. “Everybody wants to be great, be better at everything else.”

This season, he has another motivation. His older sister, Alaysha, passed away last December. She always wanted him to be the best, and in her absence that goal hasn’t changed. Lofton’s teammates have rallied behind him in achieving it.

“Man, they love him. We’re a family here. They’ve got his back and they know what this means to him,” head coach Ken Floyd said. “They’re going to fight for their brother.”

“They supported me a lot ever since it happened and I’m very determined. I always told her when I got older, I was going to buy her a house, stuff like that. Gotta make it happen,” Lofton said. “Just being successful in life would make her proud. She didn’t really care as long as I was successful.”

Last month, Lofton made a big decision in committing to James Madison. It’s the offer he’d been waiting for, so it was easy to accept.

“They just treated me like family the minute I stepped on campus,” Lofton said. “They treated me like I was their son, so I just fell in love with it.”

Friday night marked Lofton’s final first game of the season as a Falcon. It’s bittersweet, but he’s ready to ball with his brothers for one more year.

“I’m just going to miss everybody here,” Lofton said. “Everybody just vibes together. I’m just gonna miss it.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry K. Rivers
Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence
(Generic photo of school lockers)
Lexington High School student charged with making bomb threat
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh indicted on new money laundering charges, theft from brother and law firm
File graphic
Two juveniles arrested in connection to drive-by shootings, guns found in vehicle
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
Marcell Ozuna
Outfielder Marcell Ozuna apologized before saying he was ‘from the Braves’
Shane Beamer, the head coach at USC
Beamer Family Foundation gives back to Midlands elementary schools
USA Wheelchair Ruby League prepares for World Cup in England
USA Wheelchair Ruby League prepares for World Cup in England