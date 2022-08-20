SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Motorcyclist dead after fatal collision in Fairfield County

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist is dead after a fatal collision...
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist is dead after a fatal collision on SC HWY 269 near Runway Road.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist is dead after a fatal collision on SC HWY 269 near Runway Road.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said on Aug. 19, around 10:39 p.m. the motorist was traveling south on the highway when the motorist ran off the roadway. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry K. Rivers
Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence
(Generic photo of school lockers)
Lexington High School student charged with making bomb threat
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh indicted on new money laundering charges, theft from brother and law firm
File graphic
Two juveniles arrested in connection to drive-by shootings, guns found in vehicle
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Lexington County Fire Service put out house fire on Hunters Ridge Drive.
Lexington Fire Service responds to early morning house fire
Officials say no one was injured and no customers were inside the store at the time of...
Suspect arrested at Walmart gas station
wis
FIRST ALERT- Slow clearing today with a spot shower or two - Better chance for rain on Sunday
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores