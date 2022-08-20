Motorcyclist dead after fatal collision in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist is dead after a fatal collision on SC HWY 269 near Runway Road.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said on Aug. 19, around 10:39 p.m. the motorist was traveling south on the highway when the motorist ran off the roadway. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

