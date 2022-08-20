Lexington Fire Service responds to early morning house fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Fire Service responded to an early morning house fire at Hunters Ridge Drive.

The 100 block to 300 block of Hunters Ridge Drive was closed due to the fire but has since been re-opened.

LPD officers assisted with the road closure and traffic control until the fire was fully subdued.

Officials say the homeowner was not injured but the property did receive significant damage.

