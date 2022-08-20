SkyView
Lexington Fire Service responds to early morning house fire

Lexington County Fire Service put out house fire on Hunters Ridge Drive.
Lexington County Fire Service put out house fire on Hunters Ridge Drive.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Fire Service responded to an early morning house fire at Hunters Ridge Drive.

The 100 block to 300 block of Hunters Ridge Drive was closed due to the fire but has since been re-opened.

LPD officers assisted with the road closure and traffic control until the fire was fully subdued.

Officials say the homeowner was not injured but the property did receive significant damage.

