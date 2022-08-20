Deputies conduct controlled purchases from Leesville woman, arrest her for trafficking meth

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been arrested after being accused of tracking meth last week.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Telisa Dee Patterson, 45, has been charged with four counts of trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute schedule III narcotics, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

After conducting several controlled purchases from Patterson, Lexington County deputies obtained a search warrant for her home, according to Sheriff Jay Koon.

“Investigators received information about Patterson selling meth in the Leesville area of Lexington County,” Koon said.

Deputies found meth, several handguns, and shotguns after searching her home, according to LCSD.

Patterson has been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of her bond.

