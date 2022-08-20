Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department swore in eleven new firefighters during a graduation ceremony at Dreher High School.

The eleven firefighters were given a badge by Chief Jenkins after completing weeks of training at the department’s fire academy.

“Our department is thrilled to have these new firefighters joining our ranks,” Chief Jenkins said, “Each one of them is ready to provide our citizens with the highest quality of service after 16 weeks of physical training and rigorous study. I look forward to following their careers with CRFD in the months and years ahead.”

The ceremony took place on Thursday, Aug.18 with all eleven recruits.

