SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters

Recruit class 2021-03: Ben Boyette, Ryan Boyle, Thomas Hamberis, Melanie Henderson, Josef Lanz,...
Recruit class 2021-03: Ben Boyette, Ryan Boyle, Thomas Hamberis, Melanie Henderson, Josef Lanz, Caleb Lewis, Kristofer McClain, Jordan Morgan, Adam Polston, Khalid Ramsundar and Samuel Twigger(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department swore in eleven new firefighters during a graduation ceremony at Dreher High School.

The eleven firefighters were given a badge by Chief Jenkins after completing weeks of training at the department’s fire academy.

“Our department is thrilled to have these new firefighters joining our ranks,” Chief Jenkins said, “Each one of them is ready to provide our citizens with the highest quality of service after 16 weeks of physical training and rigorous study. I look forward to following their careers with CRFD in the months and years ahead.”

The ceremony took place on Thursday, Aug.18 with all eleven recruits.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry K. Rivers
Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence
(Generic photo of school lockers)
Lexington High School student charged with making bomb threat
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh indicted on new money laundering charges, theft from brother and law firm
File graphic
Two juveniles arrested in connection to drive-by shootings, guns found in vehicle
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Ways to make change easier for students
Ways to make change easier for students
Representative Leon Howard of SC House District 76
Chairman calls for explanation from election commission
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist is dead after a fatal collision...
Motorcyclist dead after fatal collision in Fairfield County
Reaction to Richland Co. elections director's resignation
Reaction to Richland Co. elections director's resignation