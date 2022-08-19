Two juveniles arrested in connection to drive-by shootings, guns found in vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of two juveniles in connection to recent drive by shootings in Winnsboro.

FCSO said deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday night near Smallwood Rd and Bellfield Rd on a silver Toyota. Inside the vehicle were two juveniles wanted by the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety.

Recently, multiple drive by shootings left five teens shot in the town. FCSO said the two were wanted in connection to recent shooting incidents in the community.

Deputies found inside the car two loaded hand guns with multiple magazines, marijuana and additional ammunition.

The juveniles will be charged with:

Unlawful Carry

Possession of a Firearm by Persons Under 21

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Sheriff Will Montgomery said,

“We are working overtime to get these criminals off of our streets and in jail. We are increasing patrol and working with other agencies to stop gun violence which is putting a burden on our youth and our communities.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

