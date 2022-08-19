SkyView
Things to know before heading to Soda City Comic Con this weekend

Soda City Comic Con
Soda City Comic Con(Soda City Comic Con/Facebook)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Are you heading to Soda City Comic Con this year? If you are there are some changes and tips you should know.

This year organizers posted an update to their bag policies,

“Starting in 2022, Soda City Comic Con will be a clear bag event. This policy adds an additional level of safety for our staff, guests and attendees. This policy also expedites the admissions process so that everyone can experience the fun and excitement of Soda City Comic Con!”

If you’re planning to dress up as your favorite characters, attendees are being advised,

“Yes and we highly encourage costuming and props. We have a strict no functioning weapons policy (as does the CMCC) so we advise to use a little common sense: if it could possibly be used as a weapon, please leave it at home.”

Currently there are no mask policies or COVID restrictions in place at the event.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the event running this weekend on Aug. 20 and 21st, click the link here.

The founders visited WIS’s Soda City Live to talk about this year’s comic con, you can watch the interview at the link here!

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

