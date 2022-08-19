The Stylish Taste Bud Cookbook
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Who said models don’t cook? An America’s top model alum dares to combine her passion for fashion and food. Cycle 13 contestant of America’s Next Top Model, and founder of the Richardson Institute, Bianca Richardson shares a few recipes from her cookbook, “The Stylish Tastebud”
Watermelon Feta Salad:
- Watermelon
- Lemon
- Feta
- Mint leaves
- Local Honey
Red Pepper Garlic Hummus:
- Red Pepper
- Can of Chick Peas
- Minced Garlic
- Salt and Pepper
- Olive Oil
Homestyle Tortilla Chips:
- Small Tortillas (flour)
- Olive oil for frying
