State’s July 2022 employment rate remains unchanged, some industries see increase in jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to a new report, South Carolina’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2 percent in the month of July.

More than 16,000 jobs were added and the number of unemployed people decreased by 2,256, according to SC Dept. of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

“However, the estimated number of South Carolinians that were employed decreased by 2,293 from June,” said Ellzey. “This means that there was a 4,549 person decline in the labor force for the month of July, a first since the early days of the pandemic.”

The seasonally adjusted, monthly survey of households estimated that the number of people working decreased to 2,323,952. This is a decrease of 2,293 people over the June estimate but a significant increase of more than 50,600 people over the July 2021 estimate.

Nationally, the unemployment rate declined to 3.5 percent from June’s estimate of 3.6 percent, according to a survey.

Industries that reported gains in jobs include:

education and health care services (4,100),

government (3,600),

professional and business services (2,300),

trade, transportation and utilities (2,300),

leisure and hospitality (2,100),

financial activities (900),

other services (800),

information (700) and

construction (400).

However, the manufacturing and construction industries declined.

“What we saw in July and are continuing to see in August is a lot of movement in businesses around the state. Initial claims jumped in July as part of the seasonal summer uptick, some businesses are experiencing temporary layoffs waiting for parts and supplies, and while some employers are closing, many others are moving into the state and creating thousands of jobs for South Carolinians,” said Ellzey.

Ellzey said that the department will be highlighting some of the efforts and resources as well as all of the services offered through SC Works.

