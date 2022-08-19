SkyView
Soda City Live: Unbound Dance Company presents (in)FINITE

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Unbound Dance Company is enjoying its 15th year of performances. Next week, the dancers will offer you a chance to explore the concepts of time through their production of (in)FINITE.

Caroline Lewis Jones is the artistic director of Unbound Dance Company. And Morgan Holton is the co-director. They appeared on Soda City Live to give a preview of the upcoming performance of (in)FINITE.

Show times are Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. at River Bluff High School’s Performing Arts Center. That’s located at 320 Corley Mill Road in Lexington. Tickets range in price from $25 to $50.

Learn more about the show at https://unbounddance.com/infinite.

