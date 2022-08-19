Soda City Live: Downtown welcomes new restaurant, Sky Bistro and Lounge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new restaurant will be making its debut this weekend and will be located in downtown Columbia.

The grand opening for Sky Bistro and Lounge will be Friday, August 19 at 5 p.m. for “Happy Hour” and again at 10 p.m.

There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the City of Columbia, Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.

For details about the menu or events, follow the link: https://skybistrolounge.com/

