Soda City Comic Con Returns to Midlands for 7th Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend your favorite superheroes and fictional characters will descend on Columbia for Soda City Comic Con.

For two days attendees will be able to check out vendors, artists and celebrities.

Ticket information can be found on https://sodacitycomiccon.com/.

