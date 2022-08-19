Richland County Elections Director resigning, effective the end of August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to a Richland County official, the Richland County Elections Director, Alexandria Stephens has submitted her resignation.

Her resignation will be effective Monday, August 29.

Stephens began serving as the Richland County Elections Director in July of 2020 after serving as the Elections Coordinator in Jefferson County, Alabama.

At this time, the Richland County official also told WIS it remains unclear if the Deputy Director of Voter Registration and Elections, Terry Graham will fill the role temporarily or permanently when Stephens’ resignation is finalized.

The Richland County Government does not manage or have jurisdiction over the Voter Registration and Elections Office, and the South Carolina Election Commission oversees voter registration, candidate certification, and elections.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.