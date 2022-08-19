SkyView
Richland County Elections Director resigning, effective the end of August

FILE
FILE((Source: WIS))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to a Richland County official, the Richland County Elections Director, Alexandria Stephens has submitted her resignation.

Her resignation will be effective Monday, August 29.

Stephens began serving as the Richland County Elections Director in July of 2020 after serving as the Elections Coordinator in Jefferson County, Alabama.

At this time, the Richland County official also told WIS it remains unclear if the Deputy Director of Voter Registration and Elections, Terry Graham will fill the role temporarily or permanently when Stephens’ resignation is finalized.

The Richland County Government does not manage or have jurisdiction over the Voter Registration and Elections Office, and the South Carolina Election Commission oversees voter registration, candidate certification, and elections.

RELATED STORY | Richland Co. Board of Voter Registration and Elections names new director

