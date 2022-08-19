Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly collision in Lexington County was identified Friday.

The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Milton Timothy Decker, 53, of Columbia as the victim of the Aug. 16 collision at Sunset Blvd and Saluda Woods in West Columbia.

Fisher said Decker was hit by a vehicle while he was walking across the street at around 5:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the vehicle remained on site and were not injured. The West Columbia Police Department is investigating the crash.

