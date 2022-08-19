SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pastor asks burglars to ‘repent’ after stealing catalytic converters

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says catalytic converter (CAT) thefts are increasing in-city.

“To steal from a church, that’s just dirty. There’s plenty of jobs people can take up, even side hustles,” said Jason Banar, pastor to the First Assembly of God in Sumter.

According to Pastor Banar, the CAT to his church’s 2001 Ford E-450 was stolen over three weeks ago. Sumpter PD says 20 CATs were reported missing in July.

“I think everyone’s at risk. Because if people want your converter, they’re going to get it,” said Roy, the lead mechanic at Palmetto Tire and Auto Service.

In this month alone, Sumter PD says 14 CAT thefts have already been reported.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to...
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
Alex Murdaugh
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh calls prosecution, ‘trial by ambush’, AG office responds
Local Columbia store was closed down by CPD for being considered a public nuisance.
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
Broken A/C unit at Samara East apartments
Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants
FILE PHOTO
The GRAND closes temporarily after fire

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Heavy rain possible Friday, localized flooding a concern
FILE
Judge sides with S.C. Democratic Party, Labor Party candidates will not be on November ballot
The South Carolina Supreme Court’s order Wednesday that blocks the enforcement of the state’s...
With six-week abortion ban blocked for now, what comes next?
Charleston Police released a photo of a white Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate...
Father of missing woman’s child arrested, her car found in West Ashley