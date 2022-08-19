Officials: 8 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Chesterfield County School District have confirmed that a school bus crash happened Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road around 4 p.m.

The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School.

Eight children were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.

The remaining students will be transported by another bus.

The district superintendent and area principals are working the accident.

No other details have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing situation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

