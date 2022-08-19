Lexington NAACP, United Way to provide housing stability services

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington NAACP is partnering with United Way to provide housing stability services.

The services include eviction/housing counseling, fair housing, mediation between landlords/tenants, survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking, individuals with disabilities and seniors and rental assistance.

You must call 803-422-8299 to schedule an appointment.

For rental assistance, you must provide a personal ID (driver’s license, licensed ID, photo voter registration car), proof of lease (current, expired, tenancy agreement or landlord certificate, etc.) and proof of income (pay stubs, SSA, unemployment documents.)

The locations for the services include Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (302 Brodie Road, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070) for the Batesburg-Leesville community. For all other Lexington communities, the location is 100 Harmon Street, Suite 5, Lexington, SC 29072.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.