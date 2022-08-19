SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington High School student charged with making bomb threat

(Generic photo of school lockers)
(Generic photo of school lockers)(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington High School student was charged with making a bomb threat Thursday.

A male student, whose name will not be released because he is under the age of 17, was charged after allegedly sending a message to a student about a bomb inside a book bag, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies interviewed the student and determined that there were no explosive devices in his possession.

Sheriff Jay Koon said the department was notified of the incident by Lexington County School District One.

Deputies determined that the student took a picture of a random book bag on campus and sent the message.

“Senseless, and criminal, disruptions like this will not be tolerated,” said Koon. “Students are there to learn and we’re going to protect them and make sure everyone on campus stays safe.”

The student was charged and released to the custody of his parents. Officials say he will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Columbia store was closed down by CPD for being considered a public nuisance.
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. (WFTS, CHRISTINE LA...
GRAPHIC: Florida man survives alligator attack caught on camera
Kershaw County road rage incident that led to fight on Lockhart Road.
Deputies investigating road rage incident that led to altercation
Columbia police search for suspect, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
Columbia police search for woman, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
Tim Rhodes is one of three nominees appointed by Gov. McMaster to the task force.
Governor McMaster announces nominations to Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force

Latest News

A crash on I-20 delayed westbound traffic Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Exit 73A
crash
Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision
wis
FIRST ALERT- Periods of heavy rain today - localized flooding a concern
Marcell Ozuna
Atlanta Braves release statement on Marcell Ozuna’s DUI arrest
A crash on I-26 closed one lane to westbound traffic Friday.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Exit 97