SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County man sentenced in sexual battery of child, found teens on Snapchat

Timothy Michael Jones, Jr., age 33
Timothy Michael Jones, Jr., age 33(SCDC booking photo)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Lexington County man was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty in a sexual battery case involving a teenager.

Timothy Michael Jones, Jr., 33, received a 15 year sentence to Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the Second Degree. He also received a five year sentence in a separate burglary case.

Investigators said Jones was using Snapchat when he connected with a 14-year-old on the social media platform in April of 2021. The girl was spending the night with one of her friends and Jones picked both of them up and took them to the Red Bank area in Lexington County.

He then gave them a cocktail of drugs and sexually assaulted one of the girls before taking them home. The victim told her family what had happened and law enforcement notified. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

On Sept. 16, 2020, investigators said Jones went into a home without permission and stole $2000 worth of items from a woman. He was identified on the home surveillance system and admitted to the crimes. This case was investigated by the Town of Lexington Police Department.

Jones was already a registered sex offender on a prior conviction of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. His criminal record also includes domestic violence, drugs and sex offender registry violations.

Jones is not eligible for parole under South Carolina law.

Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Ashley Wellman said,

“This case highlights the dangers of social media platforms, such as Snapchat, that provide child predators with ample hunting grounds to prey on young teenagers. We must be vigilant in talking to our children about these very real threats.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Columbia store was closed down by CPD for being considered a public nuisance.
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
Columbia police search for suspect, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
Columbia police search for woman, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. (WFTS, CHRISTINE LA...
GRAPHIC: Florida man survives alligator attack caught on camera
Stefan Mrgan died in November when he was shot in the face in what investigators have said was...
Gun store maintains federal license to sell after deadly firearm prank; ATF waiting to act
(Generic photo of school lockers)
Lexington High School student charged with making bomb threat

Latest News

Columbia man accused of armed robbery in Lexington County.
Columbia man charged after robbing convenience store, threatening to kill clerk
Two councilmembers of a small Lexington County town are taking their town and mayor to court.
Swansea town councilmembers sue their own town, mayor and others over scrutinized audit
Officers are currently investigating an Armed Robbery that occurred at the ATM at the First...
Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation
wis
FIRST ALERT- Few more storms this evening; this weekend has some chances too