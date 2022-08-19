Furry Friend Friday - Cocoa

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cocoa is a 3-year-old Chocolate Lab mix. She has been waiting on the right forever family for over a year.

Cocoa is as sweet as a chocolate drop! She is well mannered and just so adorable! She walks beautifully on a leash and is great in a crate. Her favorite things are laying in the sun or chasing squirrels! She has flexible energy meaning she is just as happy being active and romping around the yard or being calm and snuggling with you! Cocoa loves treats and deserves them all because she is such a good girl. She even gets along with children and loves playing with other dogs!

Cocoa is a very loyal companion. She can be protective of her home and needs a family that understands and honors the fact that it is just her nature to protect the home. There are lots of ways to accommodate this personality trait and our adoptions team would love to help! Cocoa is fantastic and deserves a patient family who loves her unconditionally.

Pawmetto Lifeline is at max capacity for animals and cannot save any more lives until more animals go to a foster or a forever home! Adoptions fees have been significantly reduced until further notice to encourage the community to adopt. Cats and kittens are only $25 and dogs 35 pounds and up are $50. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

