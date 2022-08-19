SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Football Friday Play of the Week: 2022

Football Friday is returning for 2022!
Football Friday is returning for 2022!
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Every Friday on Jim Hudson’s Football Friday show, Rick Henry and the WIS sports crew will pick the finalists for the Jim Hudson Football Friday Play of the Week contest.

Each week you’ll be able to visit our page here to vote on your favorite play of the week and help pick the winner!

After the games on Friday, watch this week’s finalists and vote below.

WEEK ZERO

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Local Columbia store was closed down by CPD for being considered a public nuisance.
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
Columbia police search for suspect, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
Columbia police search for woman, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. (WFTS, CHRISTINE LA...
GRAPHIC: Florida man survives alligator attack caught on camera
Stefan Mrgan died in November when he was shot in the face in what investigators have said was...
Gun store maintains federal license to sell after deadly firearm prank; ATF waiting to act
(Generic photo of school lockers)
Lexington High School student charged with making bomb threat

Latest News

Dutch Fork senior running back Jarvis Green
Senior standout Green leading Dutch Fork into redemption season
Dutch Fork preparing to avenge state championship loss
Dutch Fork preparing to avenge state championship loss
Midlands high school basketball coach going back to college to get his degree
Midlands high school basketball coach going back to college to get his degree
Greggory "G.G" Jackson is the 2021-2022 Gatorade South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the...
Ridge View High School student recognized as Gatorade South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year