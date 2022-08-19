SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Exit 97

A crash on I-26 closed one lane to westbound traffic Friday.
A crash on I-26 closed one lane to westbound traffic Friday.(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands drivers taking I-26 were advised by SCDOT of a traffic crash Friday near Exit 97. First responders closed one lane in the westbound lanes at around 12:19 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported injuries in the crash.

