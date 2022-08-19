FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Exit 73A

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Crash on I-20 delayed westbound traffic Friday.

SCDOT said the crash closed the right lane at around 11:47 a.m. near exit 73A Friday.

As of 12:45 p.m., all lanes had reopened.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported injuries in the crash.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.