FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Exit 73A
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Crash on I-20 delayed westbound traffic Friday.
SCDOT said the crash closed the right lane at around 11:47 a.m. near exit 73A Friday.
As of 12:45 p.m., all lanes had reopened.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported injuries in the crash.
