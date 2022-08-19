FIRST ALERT- Few more storms this evening; this weekend has some chances too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This evening is a First Alert for some scattered showers and storms. Some of them could have heavy rain and lightning.

First Alert Headlines

FIRST ALERT this evening for periods of heavy rain and storms (60%)

Saturday looks a little drier with warmer temps too, near 88. There’s a 30% chance of afternoon storms.

Sunday there’s a 60% chance of rain and storms, especially in the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday we have a 60-50% chance of rain and some thunder.

Wednesday and Thursday also has a 40% chance of rain and storms.

There’s a disturbance over the Bay of Campeche, that has a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary:

We’ve got rain and storms possible this evening as a low pressure system moves through the region. This evening is a FIRST ALERT for heavy rain and some lightning. Be careful as you go outdoors this evening for Friday night Football. If you hear thunder, head indoors. If you can hear it, you can be struck.

wis (WIS)

The low pressure system moves northeast and gives us a small break for Saturday morning. Expect partly cloudy skies, with the additional sunshine we see highs reach the mid to upper 80s. There’s a 30% chance of some isolated storms for the afternoon hours.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Sunday we see some more moisture push into the region by the afternoon and that increases our chances of rain to 60%, expect some rumbles of thunder as well with highs in the mid 80s.

wis (WIS)

The jet stream is stuck in a trough pattern, which means better chances of rain and storms for Monday and Tuesday. We’re looking at a 60-50% chance of rain and storms. This trough pattern just stays with us for the rest of the week and it keeps our weather active with more rain and thunder expected.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

In the tropics, there is a 70% chance for tropical development for an Tropical Wave Invest 99L that is currently located over the Bay of Campeche. It will move northwest toward northeast Mexico and South Texas and will likely bring heavy rain there.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Forecast Update:

FIRST ALERT This Evening: Periods of rain and storms. Rain will be heavy at times (80%). Highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight: Early thunder (40%) then just a few more showers. Lows around 69.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with another 30% chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of some rain and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.

Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.