Family’s North Myrtle Beach vacation takes scary turn after fiery crash destroys family cars, rental home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lehoisky family is dealing with the unimaginable after a car crashes into their rented beach property, creating a nightmare situation for the family of 28.

After a year of planning, booking a rental home and getting their large family together, the Lehoiskys said their vacation took a turn for the worst.

On Sunday around 4:20 a.m., The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers saw a vehicle involved in a collision in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard.

Police said the driver lost control of the car near North Ocean Boulevard and Spring Street. The car hit a utility box near the Lehoisky’s rental home and burst into flames.

Seconds later, the family said the fire began to rise up all three floors and they rushed to get all 11 kids and 17 adults to safety.

Tonia Lehoisky said her family traveled in five separate cars from upstate New York.

Now, they are left with one car, that can barely fit her family. She said she never would have imagined something like this ever happening.

“That’s the first thing that all the kids said is, ‘Our vacation is ruined.’ So, as adults, we all try to make sure they’re gonna have the best vacation ever, but it’s not easy for any of us,” said Lehoisky.

She said they don’t have a way of getting home now and are scrambling to find a company that will rent them a car to make the 14-hour trek.

Lehoisky is thankful that none of her family members suffered any physical injuries, but she said the mental and emotional damage is something they’ve been dealing with every day since the accident.

“One person’s bad decision ruined a vacation for a family of 28 and has made life very difficult for us,” Lehoisky said.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the person who was driving the vehicle is still in the hospital in critical condition.

We have reached out to Elliott Realty, the rental home company, for a statement regarding this incident and the Lehoisky family’s situation, but have yet to receive a response.

Check back with WMBF News for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.