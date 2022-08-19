Columbia man charged after robbing convenience store, threatening to kill clerk

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Columbia has been accused of robbing a convenience store in Lexington County last month.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Richard Dean Dougherty Jr., 60, was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery.

Investigators collected information in the case, and found Dougherty allegedly went into a Bush River Road convenience store and indicated he was armed.

“He demanded money from the register and threatened to kill the clerk,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

A search warrant was served, and in Dougherty’s home, investigators collected clothing that matched the store’s surveillance camera footage, according to Sheriff Koon.

Dougherty is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

