Columbia Children’s Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Show Season

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Children’s Theatre has recently announced its season lineup. Shows put on by the theatre are created for and by young cast members and feature both experienced and new performers.

Visit the website for more details about the upcoming shows.

https://www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com/

