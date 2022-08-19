SkyView
WATCH: Bond hearing scheduled for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence

Jerry K. Rivers
Jerry K. Rivers(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bond hearing is scheduled in Richland County for a man indicted with removing evidence in the Alex Murdaugh cases. Friday morning Attorney General Alan Wilson said Jerry K. Rivers was one of four people indicted by the Grand Jury.

Rivers is accused of removing a cell phone from a scene that law enforcement was conducting a search at that belonged to someone under arrest. He is charged with Obstruction of Justice. Rivers’ hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse. WIS will live stream it on our digital platforms.

The indictment said, “When released from the scene where law enforcement was conducting a lawful search, RIVERS without permission or acknowledgement from law enforcement took an item of evidentiary value that had been seized pursuant to the search warrant. The evidence RIVERS took was a cellular phone belonging to another individual who had been arrested.”

Further, the indictment also indicates this was done as a violation of,

“...the South Carolina Anti-Money Laundering Act, or a crime related to a violation of the Anti-Money Laundering Act; and such conduct also involving and arising out of and in connection with a crime involving narcotics, dangerous drugs, or controlled substances, and such crime being of a multi-county nature and having transpired and having significance in more than one county in this state...”

