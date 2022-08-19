SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Beatle’ Elsheikh gets life term for deaths of US hostages

A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of...
A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.(US Army)
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A British man nicknamed one of The Beatles by his captives because of his English accent has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of four U.S. hostages captured by the Islamic State.

Prosecutors say El Shafee Elsheikh is the most notorious member of the Islamic State ever to be convicted at trial in a U.S. court.

A jury found him guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

All but Mueller were executed in videotaped beheadings circulated online.

Roughly two dozen Westerners were taken captive a decade ago by a notorious group of captors nicknamed “The Beatles” for their British accents.

Surviving witnesses testified about beatings, torture and other acts of cruelty.

Elsheikh lawyer said at Friday’s sentencing hearing that he is appealing the conviction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Columbia store was closed down by CPD for being considered a public nuisance.
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. (WFTS, CHRISTINE LA...
GRAPHIC: Florida man survives alligator attack caught on camera
Kershaw County road rage incident that led to fight on Lockhart Road.
Deputies investigating road rage incident that led to altercation
Columbia police search for suspect, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
Columbia police search for woman, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
Tim Rhodes is one of three nominees appointed by Gov. McMaster to the task force.
Governor McMaster announces nominations to Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force

Latest News

Attorney General William Barr
Panel rules Justice Dept. improperly withheld memo in Russia probe
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial
A crash on I-20 delayed westbound traffic Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Exit 73A
crash
Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.