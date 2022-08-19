Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank Friday.

According to the Irmo Police Department, the armed robbery happened at the ATM of the First

Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard.

Investigators are working on leads at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

