Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation

Officers are currently investigating an Armed Robbery that occurred at the ATM at the First...
Officers are currently investigating an Armed Robbery that occurred at the ATM at the First Citizens bank on Lake Murray Boulevard.(Irmo Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank Friday.

According to the Irmo Police Department, the armed robbery happened at the ATM of the First
Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard.

Investigators are working on leads at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

