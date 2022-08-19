Allen University to make major changes in next few years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Allen University is a Private historically black institution in the heart of Columbia, and though the University isn’t new, its gearing up to add a few more touches.

Allen University President, Dr. Ernest McNealey has a five year plan that includes a sports facility, renovations and more.

Recently, the university provided MacBook’s to each of their students this year.

The university will also be celebrating the new school year at Segra park with their “Allen Night” Friday, August 26 at 7:05 p.m. and encourages everyone to attend.

The tickets are not free for everyone but will be for the first 100 freshman.

For more details, visit https://allenuniversity.edu/news-events.

