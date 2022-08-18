Woman shot on N. Main St. in Columbia, evidence collected by investigators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting on the 5100 block of N. Main St. is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department.

Police say a woman received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body.

According to investigators, ballistic evidence has been collected from the scene and a witness has been interviewed.

Ballistic evidence collected by #ColumbiaPDSC officers after a shooting - 5100 block of N.Main St. a short time ago. Female received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body. Officers talked w/a witness to determine what happened. Contact https://t.co/IgjfzCljok w/tips. pic.twitter.com/lvJCMn2Pot — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 18, 2022

