Woman shot on N. Main St. in Columbia, evidence collected by investigators

The incident occurred on the 5100 block of N. Main St.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting on the 5100 block of N. Main St. is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department.

Police say a woman received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body.

According to investigators, ballistic evidence has been collected from the scene and a witness has been interviewed.

