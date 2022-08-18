SkyView
WATCH: Gov. McMaster to sign Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill

The ceremonially signing of the Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is ceremonially signing the Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill, H. 3050. The event is happening Thursday morning at 5400 Broad River Rd. It is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and WIS will be streaming it live as it happens.

The law requires noncertified officers work alongside certified officers when they are on duty, forbidding them from performing law enforcement duties alone until they are fully trained.

It also expands on what qualifies as police misconduct. This includes officers failing to intervene when they see another officer abusing members of the public, regardless of if they are in custody, and for willfully failing to report another officer’s misconduct. It requires agencies report officer misconduct to the state within a certain period of time.

The bill also prohibits choke holds except in situations where deadly force is allowed.

Additionally, it directs the state’s Law Enforcement Training Council to develop standards on use of force policies, pursuits, no knock warrants, body camera use for police work across all agencies in the state.

