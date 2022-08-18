SkyView
USDA recommends adding food safety items to your back-to-school list

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) wants parents to remember food safety items to keep their children school lunches safe.

They recommend you consider the following when it comes to food safety for your children:

  • Clean and sanitize surfaces and utensils: Clean your prep area before you start that school lunch.
  • Different colored cutting boards: Separate meat and poultry from ready-to-eat foods (such as fruits, vegetables, cheeses, etc.) to avoid cross-contamination during your food preparation.
  • Food thermometers for food prep: If you are cooking a frozen item for your child’s lunch, use a food thermometer to check whether a meal has reached a safe temperature to kill any harmful bacteria.
  • Insulated lunch boxes and gel packs: Keep your meal cool by storing it in an insulated bag.
  • Insulated containers: If hot liquids such as soup, chili or stew are on the menu, use an insulated container to keep items hot at 140 F and above.
  • Handwashing aides: Hand wipes and 60 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers are ideal for children to clean their hands before they eat when water and soap are not available.

A recent USDA study showed that cross-contamination was prevalent in the kitchen during food prep, so it is essential to watch out for cross-contamination.

“Every day, parents focus on the health and safety of their children, and this focus includes how they prepare and pack lunches,” said Sandra Eskin, Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

