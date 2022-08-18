SkyView
Student hit by car while walking home in Spartanburg Co., district says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Boiling Springs High School student was hit by a car while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon, according to Spartanburg School District Two.

The district said the student was hit along Blalock Road near Old Furnace Road.

School resource officers, along with other law enforcement officials, first responders, and administrators from the high school quickly arrived on scene, the district said.

District officials said the young man was taken to Spartanburg Regional where he is currently receiving treatment.

The student’s mother said thankfully, he is expected to recover soon.

“We ask for our communities’ prayers for this family and our BSHS Family,” said the district.

