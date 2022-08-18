Owen Steel invests $3 million into Richland County plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Owen Steel Co. is investing millions of dollars and bringing new jobs to Richland County.

The company announced Thursday a $3 million expansion of their plant on Bluff Rd. As part of the investment the company is buying new automated machinery and said it hopes to add 22 jobs.

Currently the company employs 230 people in Columbia at their 440,000 square-foot facility. The company said it is one of the largest manufacturing plants for steel structures in the eastern United States.

The company was founded in 1936 in Richland County. It has been involved in construction projects across the Midlands and the United States. These include: the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina; Nephron Pharmaceuticals in West Columbia; the new Delta terminal at LaGuardia Airport and 3 World Trade Center in New York; and the iconic, guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Owen Steel is a longtime employer in Richland County, one whose impact can be seen in structures here and across the country,” said County Council Chair Overture Walker.

David Zalesne, president of Owen Steel said,

“The investments we are making in new equipment supplement the investments we are also making in our people to attract, train and retain the most talented steel professionals in the industry. We appreciate the support of Richland County as a strong economic development partner, not just for new businesses, but also for taking care of its existing businesses.”

For more information about the business and their open positions, click the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.