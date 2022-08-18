SkyView
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’

Megan Nicole Sallee
Megan Nicole Sallee(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after a witness reported inappropriate, sometimes violent behavior towards children.

The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child.

The report gathered by the Horry County Police Department says on July 12, a witness saw Sallee leave two children in bouncy seats for half a day, far longer than the KidZone Day Care permits, causing bruising to their backs.

The warrant states on July 15 while working at the KidZone Day Care, Sallee violently shook the crib the victim was laying in, causing the child to hit his head against the crib railing. It also states Sallee pushed the child down in the crib, causing the child’s head to slam into the crib rails.

The report stated Sallee also put a blanket over the child’s head several times.

According to the report, these incidents happened throughout the day while the child was in Sallee’s care.

WMBF News has reached out to Kid Zone Day Care and is waiting to hear back.

Sallee remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

