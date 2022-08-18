SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lowe’s CEO announces $55M inflation bonuses for hourly associates

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high...
The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s Home Improvement announced Wednesday it will provide an incremental $55 million in inflation bonuses to its hourly frontline workers.

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation, CEO Marvin R. Ellison said in a news release.

“I’d like to thank our associates for their continued hard work and dedication,” he said.

The company employs more than 300,000 workers in the United States and Canada, according to its website, but it is unclear how much associates will receive as part of this bonus.

Higher gas prices and rising rents are among some of the concerns for many consumers.

Additionally, the higher back-to-school costs are a concern for some families. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, education books and supplies are up 3.1%.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to...
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
Alex Murdaugh
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh calls prosecution, ‘trial by ambush’, AG office responds
Broken A/C unit at Samara East apartments
Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants
One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
Local Columbia store was closed down by CPD for being considered a public nuisance.
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham has formally appealed a judge’s order requiring him to testify...
Graham appeals order to testify in Georgia election probe
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that found its way into his home.
‘My immediate thought was to protect my family’: Man fatally shoots bear inside home
File photo of money
Owen Steel invests $3 million into Richland County plant