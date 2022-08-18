SkyView
Judge sides with S.C. Democratic Party, Labor Party candidates will not be on November ballot

FILE
FILE(WAVE 3 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A municipal court Judge granted the request of the South Carolina Democratic Party Thursday, and the South Carolina Labor Party candidates for Governor, U.S. House, and Lieutenant Governor will not be on the ballot in November.

According to court documents, a verified petition and complaint seeking the removal of Gary Votour, Harold Geddings, and Lucas Faulk from the 2022 general election ballot because the Labor Party “failed to hold a nominating convention by the required May 15 deadline.

The Labor Party’s governor nominee, Gary Votour says he is extremely disappointed in the ruling, and believes the South Carolina Democratic Party has interfered with his party’s affairs.

“I plan to appeal this decision to the South Carolina State Supreme Court,” Votour said in a tweet.

The ruling took place by Judge Alison Renee Lee in the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court of Common Pleas. The official court document states:

Nothing in this order shall be construed to prevent the Election Commission from proceeding immediately to prepare the general election ballots.

Order granting South Carolina Democratic Party motion for a preliminary injunction

The full ruling can be read below:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

