SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Governor McMaster announces nominations to Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force

Tim Rhodes is one of three nominees appointed by Gov. McMaster to the task force.
Tim Rhodes is one of three nominees appointed by Gov. McMaster to the task force.(Todd M. Caldwell | The South Carolina School Boards Association)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force.

The task force was created in the general assembly in reaction to teacher shortages and other issues in South Carolina’s educational system.

Nationwide, districts report shortages of teachers, substitutes and even bus drivers.

A report in June showed around 3,400 positions are open in South Carolina. The South Carolina Education Association said at the beginning of August it was concerned about the impact a shortage will have on classrooms across the state.

Thursday’s nominees are:

  • Dr. Barbara S. Nielsen
  • Tim Rhodes
  • Dr. Kevin O’Gorman

Nielsen is appointed to serve at the chair of the task force, she has four decades of experience as an educator and has been recognized as a leader in developing curriculum frameworks.

Rhodes is a Veteran of the Army and US Army Reserve. He has been a member of the Abbeville County School Board of Trustees since 2007 and is President of the nonprofit Faith Hunters for Youth.

O’Gorman is the Superintendent of the Edgefield County School District. He comes to the position with a background in academics. He has served as the Chief Academic Officer for the Berkley County School District and as Associate Superintendent and principal for the Aiken County School District.

McMaster said,

“South Carolina’s teachers are integral to the success and prosperity of our state and we must do all we can to ensure they have the resources they need to succeed. Over the last 5 years by raising starting teacher salaries by $10,000 and changing the way we fund our schools to ensure that tax dollars are making their way to the classroom we have made progress, but more needs to be done.”

He continued, “These three appointments will ensure that some of the best and brightest minds in South Carolina education are on the task force so that we can provide both our students and teachers with an education system that sets them up for success.”

RELATED COVERAGE

The task force is intended to create recommendations to the Governor, the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate by May, 31 2023. Topics of investigation for the task force include:

  • Teacher recruitment
  • Teacher preparation
  • Educator compensation
  • Working conditions in the education system
  • Importing best practices from across the country and redesigning them for South Carolina
  • Improving teacher evaluation

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to...
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
Alex Murdaugh
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh calls prosecution, ‘trial by ambush’, AG office responds
One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
Broken A/C unit at Samara East apartments
Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants
FILE PHOTO
The GRAND closes temporarily after fire

Latest News

A Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputy holds a bag of super potent powdered fentanyl also known as...
Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say
The ceremonially signing of the Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill
WATCH: Gov. McMaster to sign Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill
Earthquake reported in Anderson County, USGS says
Megan Nicole Sallee
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’