Governor McMaster announces nominations to Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force.

The task force was created in the general assembly in reaction to teacher shortages and other issues in South Carolina’s educational system.

Nationwide, districts report shortages of teachers, substitutes and even bus drivers.

A report in June showed around 3,400 positions are open in South Carolina. The South Carolina Education Association said at the beginning of August it was concerned about the impact a shortage will have on classrooms across the state.

Thursday’s nominees are:

Dr. Barbara S. Nielsen

Tim Rhodes

Dr. Kevin O’Gorman

Nielsen is appointed to serve at the chair of the task force, she has four decades of experience as an educator and has been recognized as a leader in developing curriculum frameworks.

Rhodes is a Veteran of the Army and US Army Reserve. He has been a member of the Abbeville County School Board of Trustees since 2007 and is President of the nonprofit Faith Hunters for Youth.

O’Gorman is the Superintendent of the Edgefield County School District. He comes to the position with a background in academics. He has served as the Chief Academic Officer for the Berkley County School District and as Associate Superintendent and principal for the Aiken County School District.

McMaster said,

“South Carolina’s teachers are integral to the success and prosperity of our state and we must do all we can to ensure they have the resources they need to succeed. Over the last 5 years – by raising starting teacher salaries by $10,000 and changing the way we fund our schools to ensure that tax dollars are making their way to the classroom – we have made progress, but more needs to be done.”

He continued, “These three appointments will ensure that some of the best and brightest minds in South Carolina education are on the task force so that we can provide both our students and teachers with an education system that sets them up for success.”

RELATED COVERAGE

The task force is intended to create recommendations to the Governor, the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate by May, 31 2023. Topics of investigation for the task force include:

Teacher recruitment

Teacher preparation

Educator compensation

Working conditions in the education system

Importing best practices from across the country and redesigning them for South Carolina

Improving teacher evaluation

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.