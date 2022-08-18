FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Broad River Road stalls traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 east near exit 101A (US-76 and 176 Westbound - Broad River Road West - Irmo) has stalled traffic.

The crash happened around 8 a.m., according to SCDOT.

No injuries have been reported by the SC Highway Patrol.

