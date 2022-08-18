SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Broad River Road stalls traffic

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Broad River Road stalls traffic
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Broad River Road stalls traffic(SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 east near exit 101A (US-76 and 176 Westbound - Broad River Road West - Irmo) has stalled traffic.

The crash happened around 8 a.m., according to SCDOT.

No injuries have been reported by the SC Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to...
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
Alex Murdaugh
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh calls prosecution, ‘trial by ambush’, AG office responds
One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
Broken A/C unit at Samara East apartments
Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants
FILE PHOTO
The GRAND closes temporarily after fire

Latest News

FILE
FIRST ALERT: Three car wreck on East Main St., US-1, lanes reopen
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire on I-77 near Cayce
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire on I-77 near Cayce
Gas prices in South Carolina are continuing to fall as the state’s average price per gallon is...
S.C. gas prices see another week of decline falling nearly 10 cents over last week
Highway 1 North between James West Road and Porter Rd is closed to a traffic collision and will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down