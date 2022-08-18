FIRST ALERT- Heavy rain possible Friday, localized flooding a concern

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain over 1″ in some locations Friday making it an Alert Day.

First Alert Headlines

FIRST ALERT for heavy rain and gusty storms Friday. Chance of rain is 80%.

Saturday we have a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon.

Rain and storms increase Sunday, more of a washout kind of day with a 60% chance.

The rain continues into Monday and Tuesday with a 60-50% chance.

There’s a small disturbance over the Yucatan, that has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

First Alert Summary:

Heads up! Friday is an ALERT DAY for heavy rain and some gusty storms. A stationary boundary along with a weak low pressure system will bring an 80% chance of showers and storms. Some rain and storms could bring over an inch of rain in a short amount of time leading to localized flooding.

Highs are in the upper 70s Friday and we see some heavy bands of rain move through the morning hours. Then we have some scattered storms for the afternoon. The heaviest rain looks to be in the morning hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday the low moves to the east and warmer air moves in from the south. That warms us up into the mid 80s and we have a 40% chance of rain and storms.

Another low moves in from the west as a large trough sticks around the eastern seaboard. This brings a 60% chance of rain and storms Sunday. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Monday we have another 60% chance of rain and storms. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s. The low pressure system is still hanging around the area providing enough uplift to bring the chance of rain.

Tuesday there’s a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs reach the low 80s. Skies are mostly cloudy.

In the tropics, there is a 30% chance for tropical development for an area of thunderstorms that is currently located near the Yucatan. It will move northwest over the Bay of Campeche and that’s where it is expected to develop.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: A few passing clouds with lows in the upper 60s. 60% chance of showers late.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with another 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with another 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of some rain and thunder. Highs are in the low 80s.

Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 80s.

